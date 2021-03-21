No. 3 WVU Eager to Exploit No. 11 Syracuse’s 2-3 Zone in Round of 32

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 WVU will face a stiff defensive task facing No. 11 in Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

The Orange run a tough 2-3 zone, which holds opponents to shooting just 32 percent from three-point range. In Syracuse’s 78-62 first round win over No. 6 San Diego State, the Orange held the Aztecs to 28 percent from beyond the arc. SDSU entered the game as the nation’s 28th-best perimeter offense.

SU is led in scoring by Buddy Boeheim, the son of head coach Jim Boeheim, who averages 18 points per game. Friday against San Diego State, Boeheim poured in 30 points.

The former Big East foes have met 50 times in school history. The Orange have dominated the all-time series, 34-16 and have won the past five meetings in a row.

The game will be televised on WDTV.

