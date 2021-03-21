No. 3 WVU Eliminated by No. 11 Syracuse in Second Round, 75-72

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTV) - No. 3 WVU couldn’t overcome its slow start in the first half falling to No. 11 Syracuse, 75-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sean McNeil paced the Mountaineers with 23 points and was 7-13 from three-point range. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 14. Deuce McBride and Taz Sherman each had 11.

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with a game-high 25 points and was 6-13 from the perimeter. The Orange shot 52 percent during the game and held WVU to 37 percent.

West Virginia was outscored 11-2 in the first five minutes of the game and struggled to solve SU’s 2-3 zone at the start. However, WVU outrebounded Syracuse, 41-29 and 19-4 on the offensive glass.

The loss ends the Mountaineers’ season. West Virginia finishes the year 19-10 overall.

