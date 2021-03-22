AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is six cents lower this week at $2.781 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.781
Average price during the week of March 15, 2021 $2.841
Average price during the week of March 23, 2020 $1.993
The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:
|WV Cities
|Average gas price
|Bridgeport
|$2.755
|Clarksburg
|$2.768
|Huntington
|$2.763
|Martinsburg
|$2.890
|Morgantown
|$2.764
|Parkersburg
|$2.819
|Weirton
|$2.677
|Wheeling
|$2.815
The national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last 5 days.
A decrease in demand and a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases, according to AAA.
