AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes

NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is six cents lower this week at $2.781 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.781

Average price during the week of March 15, 2021 $2.841

Average price during the week of March 23, 2020 $1.993

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

WV Cities Average gas price Bridgeport $2.755 Clarksburg $2.768 Huntington $2.763 Martinsburg $2.890 Morgantown $2.764 Parkersburg $2.819 Weirton $2.677 Wheeling $2.815

The national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last 5 days.

A decrease in demand and a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases, according to AAA.

