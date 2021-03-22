Advertisement

AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is six cents lower this week at $2.781 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.781

Average price during the week of March 15, 2021 $2.841

Average price during the week of March 23, 2020 $1.993

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

WV CitiesAverage gas price
Bridgeport$2.755
Clarksburg$2.768
Huntington$2.763
Martinsburg$2.890
Morgantown$2.764
Parkersburg$2.819
Weirton$2.677
Wheeling$2.815

The national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last 5 days.

A decrease in demand and a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases, according to AAA.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 22
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 22
More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports
More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes