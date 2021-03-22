Advertisement

Big Fifth Inning Lifts Coastal Carolina over WVU, 9-6

Mountaineers fall to 8-7 overall
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Coastal Carolina scored six runs in the fifth inning to take down WVU, 9-6 in the series rubber match.

Mikey Kluska went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Hudson Byorick was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Alex Gattinelli went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. The Mountaineers outhit the Chanticleers, 9-5.

With the loss, West Virginia falls to 8-7 overall. The Mountaineers are back in action Tuesday at Marshall. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Huntington.

