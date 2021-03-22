Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia's Secretary of State prepares to testify against Senate voting reform bill
Westover McDonald's employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
House of Delegates member tests positive for COVID-19

Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
Donations pour in for families of Atlanta-area shooting victims
Family members of Georgia spa shooting victim discuss lost loved one