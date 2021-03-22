Dwaine Lee Lipps, 64, of Buckhannon, was called Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Buckhannon on July 20, 1956, a son of the late Kenna M. and Martha Jane Pringle Lipps. On July 28, 1979, Dwaine became the happiest man in the world when he married the love of his life and best friend, Teresa Murl Casto. They remained united in marriage as one for the past 41 years and she will miss him dearly. Fond memories of Dwaine will forever be held with his wife, Teresa Lipps of Buckhannon; two children: Jamie Burkhammer and husband, Adam, of Horner, and Dustin Lipps and wife, Leanna, of Buckhannon; six grandchildren: Cooper Burkhammer, Riley Burkhammer, Josie Burkhammer, Lexi Stanton, Zander Lipps, and Andy Lipps; five siblings: Deloris Lipps of Elizabeth, Delma Lockhart and husband, Larry, of Parkersburg, Barbara Arthur of Parkersburg, Sharon Hall and husband, David, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Donnie Lipps of Elliston, VA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dwaine graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 1974 and was Christian by faith. He continued his education at Glenville State College where he obtained a Bachelor Degree in Accounting. He worked at Corder Tractor in Buckhannon for a few years and then spent over 30 years with Eramet where he was still currently employed. Dwaine loved being outdoors in the Wild and Wonderful country side of West Virginia. He especially enjoyed tending to his farm. More than anything, Dwaine treasured spending time with his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Dwaine’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Dwaine Lee Lipps. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

