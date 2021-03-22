Emma Genieve McGilberry, 91, of Bridgeport went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home. She was born on September 19, 1929 in Moatsville, WV a daughter of the late Bradford Miller and Macel Marsh Miller. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Cheedle A. McGilberry whom she met while they were both serving together in the United States Air Force. She is also survived by one daughter, Georgie Warner of Mount Clare and one son, Alan McGilberry and his wife Bev of Beverly, WV; grandchildren, Jennifer Bauder, Jessee Schoenbachler, Andrew McGilberry, Iryll Jones, Joshua Schoenbachler, Rebecca Gibson, Genny Mallow, Ariell DeWeese, Alana Mede, Lindsey Yamada; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother Samuel M. Miller. She was a devout Baptist Christian and servant of Jesus Christ and she really enjoyed having bible study with her family. Emma proudly served in the United States Air Force for six years and then was a clerk with the Civil Service in Fort Lewis, WA. She and her husband moved back to WV where they enjoyed their retirement together. She loved to paint with oils, gardening and genealogy. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Mount Morris Cemetery, Moatsville at 1:00 pm with Reverend Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding along with Military Honors by the United States Air Force. The cemetery is located on Hiram Mountain Road, Moatsville.

