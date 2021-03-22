Advertisement

Health officials report 276 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 6 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 276 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 138,102.

441,903 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 267,927 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,612.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Putnam County, and a 64-year old male from Upshur County.

“As we express our deepest sympathies to these families, we must continue doing our part to combat further spread of this disease by wearing our masks, utilizing the free testing and receiving our vaccine when it’s our turn,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 5,600 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,309), Berkeley (10,272), Boone (1,698), Braxton (814), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,207), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (505), Fayette (2,882), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,152), Greenbrier (2,462), Hampshire (1,585), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,347), Harrison (5,047), Jackson (1,740), Jefferson (3,854), Kanawha (12,644), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,898), Marion (3,843), Marshall (3,143), Mason (1,835), McDowell (1,400), Mercer (4,333), Mineral (2,617), Mingo (2,242), Monongalia (8,458), Monroe (1,001), Morgan (961), Nicholas (1,333), Ohio (3,762), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,665), Putnam (4,415), Raleigh (5,175), Randolph (2,435), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (714), Taylor (1,126), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,744), Wayne (2,680), Webster (421), Wetzel (1,133), Wirt (365), Wood (7,323), Wyoming (1,792).

