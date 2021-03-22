Helen “Regina” Todd, 81, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Mt. Clare on July 14, 1939, a daughter of the late Lester Wolford and Lenora Hawkins Siders. She was married to Archie Junior Todd on October 13, 1956, who preceded her in death on October 7, 1993. Regina and Archie had four children who survive: Robert D. Todd and his wife Marcia of Ritchie County, Archie David Todd and his wife Diana of Jarvisville, Jerry Heath Todd and his wife Melissa of Clarksburg, and Julie Anne Bargo and her husband James “Jimmy” of Bridgeport. Following the death of her first husband, Regina married Roy Todd in September 1998, who preceded her in death on March 16, 2009. In addition to her children, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, Dustin Bryce Todd (Brandi), Lauren Elizabeth Todd (Eric), Katrina Sutton (Mike), Kayla Todd, Scott Gum (Natasha), Willis Gum, Jack Gum (Vicky), Elizabeth Todd, Will Todd, Jake Todd, Destaney Bargo and Bella Bargo;, 17 great grandchildren, Tobin and Fletcher Todd, Caleb, Josh and Grace Madia, Jared, Jacob and Jonathan Sutton, Jonas and Austin Carder, Hunter, Hayleigh, Hesston, Dora, Brandi, Jack Harold, and Jeremiah Gum; two great great grandchildren, Finnley and Samuel Madia; 13 brothers and sisters, Lulamaude Searcy, Mary Ann Barberio and her husband Sam, James Siders and his wife Sandy, JoAnna Stratten, Nora Jane Allen and her husband Charles, Rhonda Searcy, Mernie Allen, Emily Summers, Robin Connolly and her husband Gary, Leonard Siders and his wife Drenda, Frank Siders, Johnny Siders and Noralee Allen and her husband David; one sister-in-law, Linda Siders; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Ray Siders. Mrs. Todd was a 1957 graduate of Victory High School and a homemaker and caregiver for most of her life. She was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church where she served as secretary for many years since the 1970s. She loved to grow a garden and spend as much time outside as possible. She also loved to quilt and enjoyed traveling to the beach and going camping when she was able. Regina will be missed by many, but her prayers over the years will still be felt and fulfilled. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Mrs. Todd will be taken to the Christian Apostolic Church to lie in state for one hour prior to the service, which will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Doug Joseph officiating. Interment will be in the Lumberport Club Lions Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

