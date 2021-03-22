Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Monday Everyone!! Hasn’t it been a gorgeous string of days? I hope you got out this weekend and enjoyed the beautiful weather. In Clarksburg, Saturday’s high was 60, and Sunday’s high was 67. We were even higher today reaching near 70. Tomorrow expect more of the same with almost the same temperature, but we may also start to see a few more high clouds coming in as well. This all due to a storm that will be to our west and will likely give us a bit of rain during the overnight hours and possibly into Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will clear up nicely and we can expect temperatures to rise into the low 70′s. Towards the end of the week, we’ll be seeing temperatures into the low to mid 70′s, but we’ll also be looking for an increase of storms starting on Thursday night. Right now some of the forecast models are showing a smaller, but intense area of low pressure developing out of the western Gulf, then moving into the Ohio River Valley. The associated cold front looks like it will bring showers and thunderstorms starting later on Thursday and into Friday morning. As we get closer to the arrival of the system, we’ll have a better handle on whether these could be severe. Saturday looks absolutely gorgeous, with drier and a bit cooler conditions. Have a great week!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible late showers: High 69

Wednesday: Early showers, then partly cloudy: High: 74

Thursday: Late showers and thunderstorms: High: 74

