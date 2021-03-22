Advertisement

Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A male suspect is in custody after he stole two loaded guns from two different cars, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect allegedly stole the first gun from a vehicle in Lost Creek and the second in Clarksburg near Marsh Lumber and Home Center.

The West Virginia State Police, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Clarksburg Police Department found the suspect on a bicycle and detained him near the 900 Block of West Pike Street. Police say the suspect resisted arrest and is now in custody and is being processed.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating.

