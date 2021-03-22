Man caught with handgun at Yeager Airport TSA checkpoint

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport on Sunday when they detected a 9mm handgun along with a gun magazine loaded with 15 bullets among the man’s carry-on items at the security checkpoint, the TSA announced.

Yeager Airport Police confiscated the gun and briefly detained the man for questioning. The man now faces a Federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint.

Guns caught by TSA at the Yeager Airport checkpoint 2016 to 2021*

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021* Guns caught at

the checkpoint 10 6 6 7 4 1

*Significantly fewer passengers due to the pandemic.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

TSA says that when an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

