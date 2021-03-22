More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Airports across West Virginia will receive $136,324 to provide economic relief, combat the spread of COVID-19, and support the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Contract Tower Program operations, announced U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Individual awards listed below:

· Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field: FAA Contract Tower Program – $57,162

· Wheeling Ohio County Airport: FAA Contract Tower Program – $57,162

· Jackson County Airport – $13,000

· Philippi/Barbour County Regional Airport – $9,000

This grant funding is made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

“West Virginia’s airports—especially ones located in rural areas—play a key role in connecting our communities and strengthening our economy. Grant support like this is so important during a time when our air transportation system has been hit particularly hard. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I was glad to do my part in making sure these airports receive the funding necessary to continue providing essential service to travelers,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia airports are essential to our state’s economy, increasing tourism access and spurring regional economic development. Regional airports and the tourism industry have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I’m pleased the Department of Transportation is investing in airports across West Virginia. These funds will help airports improve their facilities to keep passengers and personnel safe. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support West Virginia airports,” Senator Manchin said.

