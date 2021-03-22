Our Town decorates the streets of Downtown Elkins for spring

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins kicked off their spring decorating downtown with some unique flowers.

Sprout into Spring was a community effort to decorate the streets of Downtown Elkins for Spring. Members of Our Town, a local volunteer organization created wooden flowers that were used to beautify the city. Our Town, volunteer Penny Heflin said the community was eager to assist in projects.

“The town volunteers came together and came up with an idea. We’re really good at working together to throw in a small idea and everyone just builds on it,” she adds.

Heflin said they were pleasantly surprised that the flowers were such a huge success. When the season was over the group planned to auction off the flowers to raise money for their next project. They were unsure of how that process would run. However, the fundraiser would allow for them to continue decorating the streets for every season.

Mountainheart Community Services also partnered with Our Town to create a special treat for children. Melodee Price with Mountainheart said the organization wanted to encourage children to read and get involved physically by giving them a book and tools to plant flowers. Mountainheart was a child resource center that worked to assist with child development.

