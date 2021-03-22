Advertisement

Our Town decorates the streets of Downtown Elkins for spring

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins kicked off their spring decorating downtown with some unique flowers.

Sprout into Spring was a community effort to decorate the streets of Downtown Elkins for Spring. Members of Our Town, a local volunteer organization created wooden flowers that were used to beautify the city. Our Town, volunteer Penny Heflin said the community was eager to assist in projects.

“The town volunteers came together and came up with an idea. We’re really good at working together to throw in a small idea and everyone just builds on it,” she adds.

Heflin said they were pleasantly surprised that the flowers were such a huge success. When the season was over the group planned to auction off the flowers to raise money for their next project. They were unsure of how that process would run. However, the fundraiser would allow for them to continue decorating the streets for every season.

Mountainheart Community Services also partnered with Our Town to create a special treat for children. Melodee Price with Mountainheart said the organization wanted to encourage children to read and get involved physically by giving them a book and tools to plant flowers. Mountainheart was a child resource center that worked to assist with child development.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 22
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 22
More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports
More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes