Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 22

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Are you a successful professional practitioner and you believe taxes are going to be going up? Well, my question then is, what tax mitigation strategies are you putting in place? Because the one thing that I feel confident in is that there’s no doubt about it, the more you make at this point, the more you’re going to have to pay. And the one thing I have to say is, what are we doing to try to get you to zero? What I mean about zero, I’m talking zero taxation. Because the goal should be to get as much tax-free investments as you can. And we want to reduce that tax burden. And so, you’re probably saying, wait a minute, how do you do that? Well, I gotta tell you, we work with our clients all the time in putting together strategies that provide them a tax-free future. So, if you’re wondering how to do that call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
The incident occurred in the drive-thru of the Westover McDonald's.
Westover McDonald’s employee charged with brandishing gun after customer threatens staff over McFlurry
The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 348 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 22
More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports
More than $130,000 announced for W.Va. airports
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in West Virginia; National Average Stabilizes