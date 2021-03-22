WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Several WVU basketball players revealed they received death threats on social media following Sunday’s 75-72 loss to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tweets from Mountaineer players about the threats are listed below.

Sadly, most of em from West Virginia smh https://t.co/vqP4mMSFcn — TAZ1️⃣2️⃣ (@Okaytazoo) March 22, 2021

There is a difference between criticism and telling me to kill myself... you don’t know the half. https://t.co/Cu16yitpBM — Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) March 22, 2021

