WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Mountaineers eliminated from NCAA Tournament in round of 32 Sunday
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Several WVU basketball players revealed they received death threats on social media following Sunday’s 75-72 loss to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tweets from Mountaineer players about the threats are listed below.

