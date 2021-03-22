Advertisement

WVU offers online Dining with Diabetes program

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Extension Service is holding a virtual Dining with Diabetes program.

Diabetes is one of the leading chronic illnesses in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, 1 in 8 West Virginians have been diagnosed with diabetes.

The four-week program, which will be offered virtually in April, will focus on nutrition education, cooking demonstrations, healthy recipes and physical activity. The classes are free and open to those who have been diagnosed as diabetic/pre-diabetic, family members, caregivers and others who are interested in learning more about creating a healthy lifestyle. Each participant will receive educational materials and healthy recipes they can make at home.

“Diabetes is so prevalent in our state and around the nation,” said Gwen Crum, WVU Extension Service Family and Community Development agent. “Through this program, we hope to give people the tools and resources they need to address health issues and build a healthier lifestyle. We launched our first cohort in March and had an overwhelming response, so we know this program is important to our fellow West Virginians.”

The next cohort of Dining with Diabetes will be offered April 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6-8 p.m. Participants interested in the four-week program should register online by April 9.

