Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 23rd, 2021

A warm day, with a few clouds rolling through.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s, with plenty of scattered cloud cover rolling through during the day. Tomorrow, the clouds continue to build, with potential for a couple of light and scattered showers across the area. Wednesday will be warmer, with highs reaching 70 degrees. On Thursday, temperatures rise into the mid 70s, but these warm temperatures come at a cost. We will see some clouds building in the afternoon, which lead to rain and thunderstorms in the later afternoon hours. The rain showers continue into Friday morning, making for a soggy commute. Very strong winds push in overnight as well, with gusts over 30 miles per hour, but these winds help dries out for Friday afternoon and we reach back up into the 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler, with temperatures in the low 60s, and clouds rolling through during the entire weekend. Currently, it looks as though Sunday could be rainy, but we will monitor the system as it approaches. Enjoy the sunny start to the week, and then make sure to dig out your umbrella!

Today: Warm and sunny. High: 69.

Tonight: Clouds keep us warm overnight. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Cloudy but mostly dry, warm. High: 74.

Thursday: Evening thunderstorms and showers. High: 75.

