Buckhannon-Upshur High School student selected for National Youth Orchestra 2

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur High School junior Camden Wentz was one of eight cellists in the U.S. selected for the National Youth Orchestra 2 with Carnegie Hall.

This program gives young musicians an opportunity to spend part of their summer practicing and performing in New York. Wentz said this year’s program would be different due to COVID-19.

“Carnegie Hall itself in New York is closed through July. We’re still planning on doing an in person up at Purchase College,” he added.

Wentz said he found his love for music in sixth grade when he joined orchestra playing the violin, but switched to cello as the other cellists were moving on to high school. In seventh grade his orchestra teacher recommended him for the West Virginia Youth Symphony, where he was immediately asked to go on their 10 day European tour.

“I always say that my favorite part of that was performing. A lot of people say it’s the food or the culture but it was really performing on stage that was the interesting part,” Wentz added.

In 2017 he founded the Upshur County Youth Symphony which was a student run orchestra. The group also had to make some changes this year due to the pandemic.

“We put together a virtual concert for Upshur County Youth Symphony. Where all the students recorded their own video clips and I lined them up,” Wentz said.

When Wentz graduates high school, he plans to attend a music conservatory to continue his performance career.

