BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ashlynn VanTassell had 22 points and Lili Neely added 21 as Cameron (8-1) pulled away from Clay-Battelle (5-4), 66-35.

Liv Ammons had a team best 11 points for the Cee Bees and Ronda Petrucci added 9.

The two teams are slated to meet again on March 29.

