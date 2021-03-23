Deloris Mae (Zinser) Lough, age 79, entered the gates of Glory on March 20, 2021. She had fiercely but graciously battled the effects of Parkinson’s disease for many, many years. Deloris was a graduate of Grafton High School and married to her high school sweetheart, David Lough, for 62 years. She worked at Westinghouse after graduation until the birth of her first daughter, Cheryl. Deloris and Dave went on to have two more children, Rick and Susie, and raised their family in Fairmont. Deloris later worked as a saleslady at Stone and Thomas in Fairmont and volunteered for many years at Fairmont General Hospital. Deloris and her husband are members at H & H United Methodist Church where Deloris also volunteered her abundant talents in service to the Lord and her community. Deloris loved visiting the beach and collecting sea shells. Even more than the sound of the waves, she loved cooking and baking for her friends and family. No one ever left her company with an empty stomach or the feeling that he/she wasn’t loved. Deloris was happiest surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was steadfast in her devotion to her husband and Jesus. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Avildia Catherine Zinser; brothers: Nelson Zinser and Herbert Zinser; sisters: Mary (Zinser) Walker and Ethel Zinser. She is survived by her ever faithful husband and caretaker, David Lough; her beloved children: Cheryl (Paul) Hurst of Fairmont, Rick (Kim) Lough of Charleston and Susie (Todd) Moore of Fairmont; her adoring grandchildren: David Paul Hurst, Heidi Hurst, Morgan Lough, Ian Lough, Kara Lough, Mia Lough, Rachel Lough, David Moore and Megan Bartlett; and brother, Elihew Ralph Zinser. Deloris also very much loved her host of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial and funeral arrangements are being handled by Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. A private service is being planned for immediate family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org or by mail at Parkinson’s Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.