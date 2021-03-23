Doddridge County pole vaulter Burnside commits to West Liberty
2-time Class A state champion vaulter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County senior pole vaulter Reese Burnside has committed to join West Liberty track & field.
The 2-time Single A state champion chose the Hilltoppers over Glenville State & Salem among others.
His highest vault is 14 feet & he hopes to capture the state record of 15 this spring.
