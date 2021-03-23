Doddridge County pole vaulter Burnside commits to West Liberty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County senior pole vaulter Reese Burnside has committed to join West Liberty track & field.

The 2-time Single A state champion chose the Hilltoppers over Glenville State & Salem among others.

His highest vault is 14 feet & he hopes to capture the state record of 15 this spring.

