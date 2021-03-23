Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is looking for Isaiah James Edgell who was reported missing. Police say Edgell was last seen on Bison Street in Fairmont between 9-10 pm.

Edgell was last seen driving a red 2003 Ford F-150 with WV registration 85V 885. He is listed as 6 foot tall weighing approximately 245 lbs with gray hair and being approximately 55 years old

He reportedly went to Fairmont, WV on March 16 to help a friend fix her vehicle. After working on her car, he stated that he was going to drive around Fairmont before having to go to work on the morning the next morning. Edgell did not show up for work on that day. He has not been in contact with any of his family and friends since the evening on March 16.

Edgell has residences in both Preston County and Doddridge County. He and his truck have not been located at either of his residences. Edgell’s cell phone last had cellular activity in Harrison County on the 16th of March.

If anyone has any information on his location please contact the Fairmont Police Department and contact Sgt. Frost.

