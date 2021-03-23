Advertisement

Gov. Justice holds town hall in Morgantown to build support for repealing state income tax

Published: Mar. 23, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice took to the WVU Erickson Alumni Center Tuesday to tout his plan to repeal the state income tax.

While few were in attendance, Governor spoke at length about why repealing the tax would be beneficial for West Virginians.

Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael joined the Governor, fielding questions and comments from Morgantown residents. Yet, only one question was asked by a non-media attendee during the 1.5 hour town hall.

This event is a part of the Governor’s aggressive advertising of his plan. Justice hopes to repeal the tax while West Virginia is still in the national spotlight for the coronavirus response.

“We have so many advantages here that the Governor has highlighted and now this tax plan will put people’s focus on West Virginia,” Carmichael said.

If repealed, West Virginia will become the tenth state that has repealed the income tax in some form. Hardy says they focused the state’s plan around Tennessee’s strategy. Tennessee has repealed the state income tax, but does tax interest income.

Governor Justice’s plan has been criticized by analysts at the West Virginia Center of Budget and Policy. They report that the plan would favor high-income earners, while those in lower tax brackets will not have the same benefits while paying the higher sales taxes.

“That was just their speculation about the plan. That is not the way that the plan was rolled out. They should take a better look at it and know that the people at the lower end, the Governor was very protective of making sure that they did not get hurt in this plan. In fact, they have bigger benefits,” Carmichael said.

