Health officials report 327 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 327 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 138,429.

444,003 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 270,281 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,613.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Wood County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and urge residents to continue efforts to stop the spread.”

DHHR officials said 5,526 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343), Wyoming (1,795).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.