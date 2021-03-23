Advertisement

Health officials report 327 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 1 new COVID-19 death.
The WV DHHR is reporting 1 new COVID-19 death.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 327 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 138,429.

444,003 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 270,281 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,613.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old male from Wood County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and urge residents to continue efforts to stop the spread.”

DHHR officials said 5,526 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343), Wyoming (1,795).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Federal Judge orders Morgantown man charged in Capitol riot to remain in jail
W.Va. governor expands vaccine eligibility to 16-years-old and above

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 23 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 23 2021 12 PM
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
West Virginia American Water to offer virtual sessions on bill payment assistance
Buckhannon-Upshur High School student selected for National Youth Orchestra 2
Buckhannon-Upshur High School student selected for National Youth Orchestra 2
Buckhannon-Upshur High School student selected for National Youth Orchestra 2
Buckhannon-Upshur High School student selected for National Youth Orchestra 2