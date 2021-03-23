Hotel Morgan reopens with golden ribbon cutting ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice, joined by Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism, Chelsea Ruby, and Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of Economic Development, cut the ribbon, reopening the historic Hotel Morgan to the public.

The hotel dates back to 1925, but was shut down for renovations in 2020.

With over 81 rooms, it was the ballroom, where the christening ceremony took place, that Governor Justice was wowed by.

“I finally found a building big enough for me,” Justice joked.

Hotel staff received the West Virginia Tourism Development Act tax credit as a means to renovate the hotel.

Touring at the end of High Street, the Hotel Morgan website now offers hotel room bookings.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.