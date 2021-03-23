James Edward Dills Sr., 88, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021, after an brief stay at Scenic Pointe Nursing Center in Millersburg, OH. He was born in Perry County, KY, on March 15, 1933, a son of the late Wilbur Zebb Dills and Minnie May Bunch Dills. After sharing 53 wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Flossie Marie Trent Dills, James missed her dearly when she passed on July 27, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Radabaugh. James was a loving and very caring father to four children: Helen Jenkins and husband, Milton, James Dills Jr. and companion, Rebecca Wilson, both of Jane Lew, Anita Evans and husband, Joe, of Good Hope, and Alice Marie Shortridge, of Clarksburg; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one loving pet, Pepee. James joined the United States Army where he served his country proudly from August 1950 to July 1953. He loved to hunt and fishing with his children and share the quality time outdoors. James loved being outside in the Almost Heaven West Virginia. He also enjoyed attending church every Sunday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Jane Lew. James spent eleven years in the brickyard at Belden Brick before becoming a Steel Worker at Republic Steel where he spent 28 years before retirement. James will be greatly missed but will remain in the heart of those he loved forever. “Love You Dad”. James’ request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James Edward Dills Sr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.