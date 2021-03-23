Jody Ray McCartney, age 47 of Grafton, WV passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 10, 1973 in Grafton, a son of the late Harold Ray “Butch” McCartney and Nancy S. (Abel) Densmore. He is survived by two children, Madusta Dawn McCartney and boyfriend, John Natow of Fairmont and Dakota Ray McCartney of Philippi; one sister, Leela Yeager and husband Aaron of Belington; one brother, Timothy Densmore of Grafton; and also his dog, “Cooper Ray”. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Ruth McCartney and Delma and Ethel Abel. Jody graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1991 and then attended the United Technical Center for Auto Body Repair. He was a self-employed truck driver. There will be a “Gathering of Family and Friends” at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. At Jody’s request, he will be cremated. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

