Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 23, 2021

Clouds and showers overnight, but plenty of warmth!!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Tuesday Everyone!! We have a nice warm day out there today, temperatures at or near 70 for most of us. But I’m sure you’ve noticed those clouds that have rolled in. We’ll continue to see more clouds through the rest of the day today and into tomorrow as well. There is an area of low pressure moving into the northern plains with some strong thunderstorms along its cold front down on the Gulf Coast. For us, showers won’t be much of a threat until tomorrow morning, and I do think there will be more isolated and short-lived. By the afternoon we will be looking at partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid 70′s. Thursday will a nice day and warmer still. Showers will be moving through early Friday morning and then just clouds the rest of the day. A bit cooler as well with temperatures only into the mid 60′s. But, Saturday is looking amazing!! Temperature forecast to hit 74 and mostly sunny skies means get out and enjoy the day. We’ll probably see more trees beginning to bud as well. Sunday, well, that will be a good day to stay inside with lots of rain forecast.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 52

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy: High 75

Thursday: Mostly clear, then showers late: High: 76

Friday: Morning showers, then cloudy: High: 63

