Marshall’s West to enter NCAA transfer portal for final collegiate season
Holds Marshall’s steals record
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall head coach Dan D’antoni said on Monday that senior point guard Jarrod West intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal for his extra year of eligibilty.
West was a second team all-Conference USA selection and an all defensive team selection for a second straight season in 2021.
He averaged 13 points and led the team with 6 assists and nearly 3 steals per game.
He holds the schools steals record with 254 in his career.
