Marshall’s West to enter NCAA transfer portal for final collegiate season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall head coach Dan D’antoni said on Monday that senior point guard Jarrod West intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal for his extra year of eligibilty.

West was a second team all-Conference USA selection and an all defensive team selection for a second straight season in 2021.

He averaged 13 points and led the team with 6 assists and nearly 3 steals per game.

He holds the schools steals record with 254 in his career.

