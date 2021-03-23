Morgantown woman worries poor road conditions could hinder proper emergency access to her mother

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown resident is calling attention to a road that her 83-year-old mother in law lives on.

Peggy White says that what started as a road problem, has now become a little more personal.

“My mother-in-law is 83 years old, she lives alone, and she has very bad health,” she said.

Peggy also says that consists of asthma, congestive heart failure, diabetes and the list goes on. This means anyone from family to emergency vehicles will need to gain access to her when necessary. However, White claims that the department of highways came and dug what is essentially a ditch in front of her mother-in-law’s driveway, making it a challenge to get to the home.

“They came out, they blacktopped all around, but they’re not fixing the actual driveways. They’re [DOH] saying that they can’t do it, that it’s private property, but they dug it out without asking permission so I feel they should fix it,” Peggy says.

The problem started because of water. A resident says it would run onto the road during the colder months, freezing over and causing more problems. The DOH thought the best solution would be to dig a trench, but the resident says this is causing even bigger issues.

“Here on this corner, there’s constant wrecks because you have nowhere to go but in the middle so people are hitting each other,” she continued. “She’s old she’s sick, she needs it [driveway]. That’s it.”

The DOH did not respond to a request for comment. The Executive Director of Mon EMS says that they will find a way to get to an individual that is seeking assistance, but the time it takes could be the difference between life and death.

