Advertisement

New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Federal Judge orders Morgantown man charged in Capitol riot to remain in jail
W.Va. governor expands vaccine eligibility to 16-years-old and above

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Look for Mars close to the Pleiades in the first couple of weeks of March. Then wake up early...
March 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington,...
Schumer vows Senate vote on background checks after latest shooting
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information