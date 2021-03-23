No. 4 WVU Preparing for Defensive-Minded No. 5 Georgia Tech in NCAA Second Round

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDTV) - No. 4 WVU will meet No. 5 Georgia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 12 Stephen F. Austin in overtime, 54-52 Sunday in the first round. GT ranked second in the ACC this year allowing 61 points per game. Offensively, however, Georgia Tech was third-worst in the conference with 65 points per game.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen leads the team in scoring averaging 15 points per game. GT also has two talented post players in Lorela Cubaj and Nerea Hermosa, who average 12 points and nine points per game respectively.

GT enters play at 16-8 overall. The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 when playing on a neutral floor.

