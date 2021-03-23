Advertisement

No. 4 WVU Preparing for Defensive-Minded No. 5 Georgia Tech in NCAA Second Round

Mountaineers face Yellow Jackets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDTV) - No. 4 WVU will meet No. 5 Georgia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 12 Stephen F. Austin in overtime, 54-52 Sunday in the first round. GT ranked second in the ACC this year allowing 61 points per game. Offensively, however, Georgia Tech was third-worst in the conference with 65 points per game.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen leads the team in scoring averaging 15 points per game. GT also has two talented post players in Lorela Cubaj and Nerea Hermosa, who average 12 points and nine points per game respectively.

GT enters play at 16-8 overall. The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 when playing on a neutral floor.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Federal Judge orders Morgantown man charged in Capitol riot to remain in jail
W.Va. governor expands vaccine eligibility to 16-years-old and above

Latest News

Dale Bonner
Three Local D2 Ballers Earn NABC All-Region Honors
Jarrod West
Marshall’s West to enter NCAA transfer portal for final collegiate season
Liv Ammons
Cameron runs away from Clay-Battelle, 66-35
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse