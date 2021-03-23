Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A second Clarksburg woman is facing charges after police say they found two women passed out in a car with fentanyl and a child in the back seat.

On March 11, police say they found Candis Brooke Grady and Raven Brianna Shaw passed out in a car with a juvenile child in a car seat in the back. The child was later identified as Grady’s daughter.

Grady was arrested and charged last week and Shaw, 24, has recently been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and unlawful possession of fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, both woman appeared to be “under the influence” and were unresponsive. Officers say they gave both women narcan. Police say the car was still in drive with Shaw’s foot on the brake. The driver’s door was open and a spare tire was leaning against the car, the report states.

During a vehicle search, police say they found 4.5 grams of fentanyl.

