Three Local D2 Ballers Earn NABC All-Region Honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local players earned National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District honors in the Atlantic region.

Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner, who recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, received a first team nod after leading the Falcons with 21 points. His teammate, Isaiah Sanders earned a spot on the second team after also averaging 21 points per game.

Glenville State’s John Williams is a second teamer as well after leading the Mountain East Conference with 28 points per game. Williams recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.