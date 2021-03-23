Advertisement

Three Local D2 Ballers Earn NABC All-Region Honors

Fairmont State’s Bonner and Sanders, Glenville State’s Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local players earned National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District honors in the Atlantic region.

Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner, who recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, received a first team nod after leading the Falcons with 21 points. His teammate, Isaiah Sanders earned a spot on the second team after also averaging 21 points per game.

Glenville State’s John Williams is a second teamer as well after leading the Mountain East Conference with 28 points per game. Williams recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

