West Virginia American Water to offer virtual sessions on bill payment assistance

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water says they will be offering a series of virtual information sessions for customers to learn more about bill payment assistance options.

Representatives from WVAW and the Dollar Energy Fund will give information about the company’s “H2O Help to Others Program.” They will also discuss how all customers can set up installment plans and sign up for budget billing, no matter their income.

“Water and wastewater are vital utility services for all West Virginians. Customers shouldn’t wait until they’re facing a hardship to seek assistance,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “It’s important that we make customers aware of all options available to assist with their bill payment needs.”

They will hold their first live webinar on Thursday, March 25 at 8 a.m. You can find it by clicking here a few minutes before the event start. You won’t need to pre-register and there won’t be a password required to join the meeting.

You can ask questions in the live chat function during the event.

There will be three more information sessions:

  • Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 23 at 8 a.m.
  • Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

The sessions will be recorded and posted here for those who can’t participate live.

For more information, click here.

