Advertisement

West Virginia falls to Georgia Tech in Round 2 of NCAA tournament

Yellow Jackets down Mountaineers, 73-56
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: GEORGIA TECH VS WEST VIRGINIA during the Division I Women’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: GEORGIA TECH VS WEST VIRGINIA during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at UTSA Convocation Center on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Scott Wachter/NCAA Photos)(NCAA)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and that was the difference as the Mountaineers fell to Georgia Tech,

Esmery Martinez had 13 points and 9 rebounds and Kari Niblack added 12. KK Deans had 11 points.

The Mountaineers leading scorer senior Kysre Gondrezick was held to just 3 points.

Lotta Maj-Lahtinen had a game-high 22 points for the Yellow Jackets and Lorela Cubaj had 21. The Yellowjackets outrebounded the Mountaineers 36-22.

The Big 12 runner-ups end the year at 22-7 overall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Male suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from vehicles in Harrison County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was one of two men arrested Sunday in...
Federal Judge orders Morgantown man charged in Capitol riot to remain in jail

Latest News

Robert C. Byrd boys basketball
Robert C. Byrd Cruises by North Marion, 61-22
Clay-Battelle boys basketball
Clay-Battelle Surges Past Madonna, 57-49
Morgantown basketball
Morgantown Holds Off Crosstown Rival University, 76-65
Marshall WVU
WVU baseball falls to Marshall, 7-1