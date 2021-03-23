Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, March 23

John Halterman: You know, meeting with a wealth advisor can be very intimidating. And what I want to do today is really explain the process of our first meeting. Because the one thing I don’t want is I don’t want you to have anxiety over meeting somebody. And so let’s start with this, in our meeting, we call it a listening session. And the ultimate goal is to make sure we have a great understanding of you. Because this is all your money. And because it’s your money and your goals, we want to make sure that we know exactly where you want to go and then where you are. The second thing we’re going to talk about is how we can add value because I think it’s very important, that if we’re going to work together, it’s got to be about a win for you. The third thing is we’re going to make sure that you have a general understanding of our process. Because we want you to know our value systems and what it takes. And then the fourth thing is we’re going to determine is it a realistic fit? Because the one thing I know is that not everybody is going to be a good fit. But we’ll be able to determine that in our first meeting. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

