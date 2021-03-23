Advertisement

WVU baseball falls to Marshall, 7-1

Mountaineers are now 8-8
Marshall WVU
Marshall WVU(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Geordon Blanton hit a lead off homer in the first for Marshall and that set the tone for the rest of the game as the Herd rolled by the Mountaineers, 7-1.

Tyler Stretchay lasted just 3 innings, giving up 5 hits with 4 runs and 4 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers were held to just two hits from Tyler Doanes and Matt McMormick. Doanes hit an RBI single to score Braden Barry in the 8th inning for WVU’s only run of the game.

The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play with a 3 game set against Kansas starting at Friday at 6:30 p.m.

