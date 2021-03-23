WVU baseball falls to Marshall, 7-1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Geordon Blanton hit a lead off homer in the first for Marshall and that set the tone for the rest of the game as the Herd rolled by the Mountaineers, 7-1.

Tyler Stretchay lasted just 3 innings, giving up 5 hits with 4 runs and 4 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers were held to just two hits from Tyler Doanes and Matt McMormick. Doanes hit an RBI single to score Braden Barry in the 8th inning for WVU’s only run of the game.

The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play with a 3 game set against Kansas starting at Friday at 6:30 p.m.

FINAL: The Mountaineers fall to the Thundering Herd this afternoon in Huntington, 7-1.#HailWV — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 23, 2021

