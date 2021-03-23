WVU guard McCabe to transfer, McNeil to declare for NBA Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer offseason has begun with some McMovement.

Junior point guard Jordan McCabe announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

McCabe averaged just 2 points in 10 minutes of action a game this year, primarily at the back up point guard. He will graduate from West Virginia in the spring and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Junior guard Sean McNeil also revealed on Tuesday that he intends to enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft. McNeil is permitted to receive an evaluation from NBA scouts with the option to return to Morgantown for his senior year.

