3 WVa communities targeted for remote worker program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia communities have been selected for a remote worker program that will target outdoors enthusiasts.

Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown will act as initial host communities for the program, West Virginia University announced Tuesday.

The program will recruit employees from outside of West Virginia who can work anywhere. Under the competitive application process, outdoor enthusiasts or young families who can be part of a more diverse and inclusive community will be given preference, the university said.

Intuit executive Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, donated $25 million to the university to support the program. Brad Smith was born in Huntington and grew up in Kenova.

“Alys and I are committed to the success of this program and its ability to leverage West Virginia’s outdoor assets to attract fresh talent, cultivate dynamic communities and continue to fuel the entrepreneurial and innovative thinking that are hallmarks of the state,” Brad Smith said.

