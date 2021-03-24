Advertisement

5 sports podcast Episode 11: AP National Women’s Basketball writer Doug Feinberg

Currently at the NCAA WBB tournament in San Antonio
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - AP national women’s basketball writer Doug Feinberg joins the 5 sports team for Episode 11 of the 5 sports podcast.

Feinberg, who is currently at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in San Antonio, has been covering women’s basketball for the AP since 2007 and is widely regarded as a women’s hoops guru.

Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau chat with him about the gender inequities that have come to light during the NCAA tournament, the future of name, image & likeness rules in college basketball and the future of women’s college basketball.

Click the video above to watch the episode or listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Price picked up his 11-year-old daughter from school and was shocked to hear about a...
Harrison County Schools implementing new protocol after 6th grader tells dad they ‘learned how to shoot up heroin’ in health class
Raven Brianna Shaw
Second woman charged after police find two women passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Multiple agencies outside the Coopers Rock State Forest
Officials: multiple acres burned in Coopers Rock State Forest after brush fire
Isaiah James Edgell
Fairmont Police Department searching for missing man
WVU men's basketball
WVU Basketball Players Receive Death Threats on Social Media Following Loss to Syracuse

Latest News

Tykee Smith
WVU Star Safety Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
5 Sports Podcast Episode 11: Doug Feinberg
Fairmont Senior Cheer
Fairmont Senior cheerleading celebrates state title
Sophia Tomana
Fairmont Senior runner Tomana inks with Wheeling University
Mike O'Laughlin
West Virginia opens spring football with high energy