5 sports podcast Episode 11: AP National Women’s Basketball writer Doug Feinberg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - AP national women’s basketball writer Doug Feinberg joins the 5 sports team for Episode 11 of the 5 sports podcast.

Feinberg, who is currently at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in San Antonio, has been covering women’s basketball for the AP since 2007 and is widely regarded as a women’s hoops guru.

Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau chat with him about the gender inequities that have come to light during the NCAA tournament, the future of name, image & likeness rules in college basketball and the future of women’s college basketball.

Click the video above to watch the episode or listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

