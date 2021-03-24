Albert Joseph Lehosit Albert Joseph Lehosit, 59, of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bridgeport. He was born on June 28, 1961, in Clarksburg, a son of the late Steven John Lehosit and Mary Lee Skinner Lehosit. He is survived by three sisters and two brothers, Karen Adkins of Bridgeport, Mary Ann Stout and her husband David of Mount Clare, Anna Lehosit and Donald Hoff of Clarksburg, David Lehosit and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport and Steve Lehosit of Clarksburg; six nieces and nephews who he thought the world of and considered them his children, Crissy Watson and her husband Matt, Amanda Schindler and her husband Jamie, Trista Adkins, Shawn Adkins and his wife Amanda, Katie Lehosit and Christian Lehosit; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Hunter, Hannah, Brayden and Amelia; and two uncles, Albert Skinner of Charleston and Ernie Skinner of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two nephews, Joseph David Lehosit and Steven John Lehosit, and his special Aunt Maxine Lehosit, whom he considered a mother. Albert was a cook at the Clique Club, which is their family restaurant and he enjoyed golfing, watching sports, going to the mountains, snowmobiling and he was also Catholic by faith. Condolences to the Lehosit Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, where services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Brian Bailey presiding.

Albert Joseph Lehosit (Albert Joseph Lehosit)