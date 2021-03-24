All West Virginians 16 Years and older can get covid-19 shot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that all West Virginians 16 years and older can get their covid-19 vaccine.

As West Virginia continues to lead the nation in covid vaccination efforts, Governor Justice says we’re not taking our foot off the gas.

“Now’s our time, now’s our time, let’s go West Virginia and absolutely let’s get everybody, everybody in this state vaccinated,” said Governor Justice.

Before today’s announcement, people 16 and older with certain medical conditions, essential workers and people 50 and older were eligible to get the vaccine. Shawn Thorn with the Grafton-Taylor Health Department says, he couldn’t wait.

“I kind of wish they would’ve opened it up like this back in December, we’d be done with this pandemic by now.”

The governor encourages all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity but also says priority will still be given to those 65 and older.

Thorn also wants to reassure residents that this doesn’t mean they’ll be left high and dry...

“Just because we’re opening up to the 16 and up age with no restrictions, that doesn’t mean we’re ignoring other age groups and our home bound population,” said Thorn.

Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch said Monday that the state was directly reaching out to finalize appointments for the state’s oldest residents who have signed up for shots.

“We have two slots left out of approximately 360-370 that we’re going to do this Thursday at our clinic,” said Thorn.

Thorn tells 5 News anyone who is 16 or 17 have to schedule an appointment that is offering Pfizer vaccines.

“Moderna is only approved for 18 and up,” said Thorn.

This expanded eligibility comes as the state reaches 70 percent of the 65 and older population being fully vaccinated.

“We have to get people vaccinated as soon as possible so that once you have that herd immunity, once that vaccination takes effect, that’s a better...The best chance for strangling out and just stomping it out before it gets foot hold,” said Thorn.

West Virginians can register for the covid vaccine by calling 1-833-734-0965.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.