Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 24th, 2021

A warm day, with a few clouds rolling through.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to clouds and see some scattered sprinkles throughout the morning, but that doesn’t stop our temperatures from rising up into the 70s under some sunny or skies later in the afternoon. After a warm overnight hour, we wake up to building clouds. Our temperatures rise up into the low 70s, but rain begins in the early afternoon in turns to thunderstorms by the later afternoon hours. We will continue to monitor the system and keep you updated on any possibilities for severe weather. The thunderstorms start to quiet down overnight, and we’re just left with some residual rainfall on Friday morning. The sprinkles taper off before lunchtime, but the remainder of our day will be very windy, and slightly chillier. Our temperatures begin to recover on Saturday, reaching back up into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Then, on Sunday, more rain pushes in, so that we see showers all day, with temperatures only reaching 60 degrees. On Monday, we start to dry out significantly, but temperatures are stuck back in the low 50s. Enjoy all of the warm weather while it is here!

Today: Morning sprinkles with afternoon sun. High: 73.

Tonight: Clouds keep us warm overnight. Low: 51.

Thursday: Afternoon thunderstorms and showers. High: 75.

Friday: Morning sprinkles, chillier. High: 63.

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 23, 2021