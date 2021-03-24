Advertisement

Clarksburg Police Department holds first ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

By Ian Roth
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLARKSBUR, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department hosted its very first “Coffee with a cop” meeting where residents had the opportunity to sit and talk with officers and Chief Mark Kiddy about the problems affecting the community.

“I think it was very informative today. I gave me some ideas - some issues - I need to look at in the city and hopefully help out with some of the crime problem,” said Chief Kiddy.

Chief Kiddy says events like this work both ways: they learn from the community and the community can learn from them.

“To me that’ll be huge because a lot of people will see things and think it’s against the law or something illegal and technically it’s not. Hopefully this will resolve some of those issues,” Chief Kiddy said. “I want as many people to show up as we can fit into this area. And some good information was brought up, you know, the type of drugs which I had never even thought of but was a simple thing that I think in the next meeting will be huge.”

