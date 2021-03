WIERTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle used a strong fourth quarter to take down Madonna on the road, 57-49.

Morgan Chisler led the Cee Bees with 20 points. Gavin Moore added 13 points for CBHS.

Santino Arlia paced the Blue Dons with 16.

