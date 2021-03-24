Advertisement

Clyde Dexter Daniels, 61, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Clyde was born on January 15, 1960, in Elkins, a son of Troy Daniels and the late Cora Mae Daniels. He had never married. Also left to cherish his memory are three siblings, Carolyn Vandevender and husband Gene of Valley Bend, Calvin Daniels, Charlotte Ferrell and husband Mark, all of Mill Creek, niece, Jessica George and husband Matt, two nephews, Steven Daniels and companion Samantha Friel and son Eli Lee, Craig Daniels and wife Emily, and great nieces, Brenna and Shelby George, Molly and Liam Daniels. Preceding him in death besides his mother was his sister in law Brenda Daniels. Clyde was a Methodist by faith and had spent his life disabled. In the last few months, he had battled cancer and had a major surgery before passing away. He enjoyed working on cars, lawn mowers, and enjoyed camping. Clyde never met a stranger. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10am until 10:30am, the funeral hour. The Rev. Pam Ritche will officiate. Clyde’s request for cremation will then be honored. Interment will take place at a later date near his mother at Brick Church Cemetery.

