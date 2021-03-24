Advertisement

Coopers Rock State Forest fire burns over 30 acres, officials use containment operations as a learning experience

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COOPERS ROCK STATE FOREST, W.Va (WDTV) - In the five years since taking over as Superintendent of Coopers Rock State Forest, Jan Dzierzak had not fought a fire as large as the one that consumed 30.5 acres of the woods Tuesday night.

“This is the biggest one we have had so far,” Dzierzak said.

Hikers called his office Tuesday afternoon reporting the fire just before 6 p.m. but the fire spread quickly. Within hours, 106 people hailing from 16 West Virginia agencies and three Pennsylvania agencies, were on site trying to contain the blaze.

After a 6-hour fight, officials declared the fire contained. But there was still work to be done. West Virginia Department of Forestry staff are now focused on putting out any hot spots that linger in the burn scar.

Just as the burn will be beneficial for the forest, the experience of dealing with the burn will be beneficial for the department’s Unmanned Aerial Systems program.

“We are using drones that are on loan from the Monongalia County Drone Team,” said Rodger Ozburn, program manager for the UAS program.

Ozburn is using the drone systems’ infrared technology to detect hot spots and deploying ground teams to suppress those spots before a fire can sprout.

WVDOF UAS GROUP officials used drones loaned from the Monongalia County Drone Team to survey...
WVDOF UAS GROUP officials used drones loaned from the Monongalia County Drone Team to survey the damage from the fire.(WVDOF UAS GROUP)

If successful, Ozburn says the Department of Forestry will acquire similar drones to use for future burns and other reconnaissance operations.

As for the park, nothing but trees and underbrush was damaged in the fire. The burn scar can still be seen from certain trails in the Coopers Rock State Forest.

“That will be there for a very long time,” Dziezak said.

Most trails that were evacuated because of the fire reopened Wednesday morning.

