Devona Ann “Bonnie” Smallwood

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Devona Ann “Bonnie” Smallwood, 75, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born May 16, 1945 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Gilbert LeMasters and Luetta Bell Cain LeMasters. Bonnie retired after 25 years of service from WVU Hospitals. She loved gardening, camping, and spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. She was survived by her two sons, Roger Kent Smallwood and his wife, Melissa of Bentons Ferry and Keith William Smallwood and his wife, Jodi of Fairmont; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Rager and her husband, Randy of Bunner Ridge; her grandchildren, JoAnna McBee (Rich), Jason Rager (Beth), Keith Smallwood, Jr. (Jessica), Kenneth Smallwood, Kyle Smallwood (Jasmine), Crystal Smallwood and Andrew Smallwood; her great grandchildren, Rylee and Ember Rager, Mason and Paislee Smallwood, Jensen and Mylee Smallwood, Charolette Mia Smallwood; her brother, Edward Roy LeMasters and his wife Karen of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Sandy LeMasters of Fairmont; brothers-in-law, Aaron Smallwood and his wife, Lori of North Carolina and Melvin Willey of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. “Grumpy” Smallwood, Jr.; her sister, Patricia Ann Willey; and her brother, Derral Gilbert LeMasters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.., and on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Carl Radcliff, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

